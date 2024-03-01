Haley says she raised a strong $12M in February, but can’t point to long-term plan to beat Trump
By WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she raised $12 million in February. That’s a haul that will likely allow her to remain in the Republican primary against former President Donald Trump past next week’s Super Tuesday — even though she can’t point to an upcoming state where she expects to beat him. The former ambassador to the United Nations noted that she outraised Trump in January and insisted that the donations have continued to flow despite lacking a long-term plan to challenge the former president’s commanding lead in the primary. “When I go into a fundraiser,” she said Friday, “They don’t ask me, ‘What’s your strategy?’ They don’t ask me, ‘What’s your plan?’ All they say is, ‘Thank you for giving me hope.’”