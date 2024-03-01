Irish President Michael Higgins is to remain in hospital as a precaution after feeling unwell

LONDON (AP) — Irish President Michael Higgins is expected to spend the weekend in the hospital as a precaution after he felt ill. Higgins’ office said Friday that he was admitted to St James’s Hospital after feeling unwell on Thursday. He underwent tests and was to remain in the hospital to monitor his blood pressure. The president thanked the public for an outpouring of messages wishing him well. He was expected to return to his official residence early next week. Higgins, a poet, writer, academic and human rights advocate, has been president since 2011.

