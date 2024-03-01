Japan opposition lawmakers bring no-confidence motion accusing gov’t of halting debate over scandal

TOKYO (AP) — Outraged Japanese opposition lawmakers have submitted a no-confidence motion accusing the governing party of trying to push through a budget bill without adequate debate because of disruptions caused by a scandal over its fund-raising practices. They slammed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for failing to provide details about slush funds created by members of the governing Liberal Democratic Party or where the money went. Kishida apologized for the scandal, which has rocked his government, on Thursday in a rare appearance before the parliamentary ethics committee. The no-confidence motion is expected to be rejected because of the governing party’s large majority in Parliament. Kishida has fought plummeting support ratings since the corruption scandal emerged.

