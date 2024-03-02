Drone crash damages an apartment building in St Petersburg, Russia state media says

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s state news agency says a drone crashed into an apartment building in St. Petersburg. RIA Novosti said six people received medical help after the explosion rocked the building on Saturday morning, citing the press service of the city’s health care committee. The Mash news site said that the apartment building was hit by a Ukrainian drone. The Associated Press could not verify this claim. The site published videos appearing to show the moment the apartment building was struck, showing a strong flash of light engulfing one side of the building and fragments of debris flying into the air. Russia’s Defense Ministry has not commented on the incident.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.