Democratic infighting roils California swing districts that could be key to US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic infighting is rattling elections in swing congressional districts in California that could be key to helping determine control of the U.S. House. Heading into the primaries Tuesday, Democrats are hoping to regain seats the party lost in 2020 in the heavily Democratic state. But rival Democrats are trading attacks that could undercut the party’s chances. In Southern California, Democrats Dave Min and Joanna Weiss are bickering through back-and-forth charges. In the Central Valley, bitter exchanges between Democrats Rudy Salas and Melissa Hurtado have prompted fears that two Republicans could end up on the November ballot. California puts all candidates on one primary ballot and the two who get the most votes advance to the general election.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.