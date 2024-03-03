Hundreds of inmates flee after armed gangs storm Haiti’s main prison, leaving bodies behind
By EVENS SANON and PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA
Associated Press
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of inmates have fled Haiti’s main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight. At least three people are dead. The jailbreak marks a new low in Haiti’s downward spiral of violence. It comes as gangs assert greater control in the capital, Port-au-Prince, while Prime Minister Ariel Henry is abroad trying to salvage support for a United Nations-backed security force. Authorities have yet to provide an account of what happened. The leader of a nonprofit that works in the prison says fewer than 100 of the nearly 4,000 inmates remain behind bars. Family members have rushed to check on loved ones.