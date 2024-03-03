Hundreds of inmates flee after armed gangs storm Haiti’s main prison, leaving bodies behind

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of inmates have fled Haiti’s main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight. At least three people are dead. The jailbreak marks a new low in Haiti’s downward spiral of violence. It comes as gangs assert greater control in the capital, Port-au-Prince, while Prime Minister Ariel Henry is abroad trying to salvage support for a United Nations-backed security force. Authorities have yet to provide an account of what happened. The leader of a nonprofit that works in the prison says fewer than 100 of the nearly 4,000 inmates remain behind bars. Family members have rushed to check on loved ones.

By EVENS SANON and PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA Associated Press

