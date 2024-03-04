3 men suspected in the disappearance of a US sailing couple ordered deported from St. Vincent

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent (AP) — A judge in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent has ordered the deportation of three men from Grenada suspected in the disappearance of a U.S. couple whose catamaran was hijacked. The men, Trevon Robertson, a 19-year-old unemployed man; Abita Stanislaus, a 25-year-old farmer; and Ron Mitchell, a 30-year-old sailor; had pleaded guilty to immigration charges in a court in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent. Senior Magistrate Colin John ordered on Monday that they be repatriated “as soon as practicable.” The men had escaped Feb. 18 from a police holding cell in Grenada and are suspected of hijacking the catamaran while Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel were aboard.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.