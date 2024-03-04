5-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey kills and guts a moose that got entangled with his dog team

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A veteran musher had to kill a moose after it injured his dog shortly after the start of this year’s Iditarod. Dallas Seavey informed officials with the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race early Monday morning that he was forced to shoot the moose with a handgun in self-defense. A statement from the Iditarod said this came after the moose became tangled up with the dogs and the musher. Seavey, who is tied for the most Iditarod wins ever at five, said he told officials to get the moose off the trail. He said it fell on his sled and was sprawled across the trail. Seavey said he gutted the animal the best he could, but added “it was ugly.”

