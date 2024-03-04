AP Decision Note: What to expect in Hawaii’s Democratic presidential caucuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hawaii Democrats will hold a presidential preference vote on Wednesday as President Joe Biden moves closer to securing the delegates needed to clinch nomination for a second term in the White House. Biden will appear on the ballot with U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, self-help author Marianne Williamson and two lesser-known candidates. Voters will also have the option to select “Uncommitted.” The event takes place in the wake of Super Tuesday, the largest day of voting on the presidential primary calendar with 15 states and American Samoa holding contests. Hawaii Republicans will hold their caucuses on March 12.

