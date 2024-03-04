Eagles center Jason Kelce retires after 13 NFL seasons and 1 Super Bowl ring

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Kelce has retired after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce officially called it quits Monday at the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex. The 36-year-old ended a career in which he became not only one of the great centers of his era who played a key role in the franchise’s lone Super Bowl championship but a beloved Philly personality and popular podcast host. Kelce was a sixth-round pick in the 2011 draft. He ended his career by making 156 straight starts, and he earned six All-Pro Team selections. He said it was always a goal to play his whole career in one city. He played 193 regular-season games for the Eagles.

