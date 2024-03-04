Falls from US-Mexico border wall in San Diego hospitalize 10 in a day

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department says 11 people were hurt over the weekend while trying to climb over a wall that separates Mexico and the United States and falling on the San Diego side. They were the latest such injuries since the Trump administration put in 30-foot steel bollard walls in 2019 to deter illegal crossings, replacing much shorter barriers. Days ago a man believed to be in his late 20s died trying to get around the wall. San Diego hospitals have reported sharp increases in border wall injuries since 2019.

