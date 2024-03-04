First over-the-counter birth control pill in US begins shipping to stores

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first over-the-counter birth control pill will be available in U.S. stores later this month. Manufacturer Perrigo said Monday that it has begun shipping the medication, called Opill, to major retailers and pharmacies. A one-month supply will cost about $20 and a three-month supply will cost around $50. The Food and Drug Administration last July said the once-a-day pill could be sold without a prescription. It will also be available online. The pill is a hormone-based contraceptive, similar to drugs used by millions of U.S. women for decades. Birth control pills are available without a prescription across much of South America, Asia and Africa.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.