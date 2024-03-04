Greek authorities rescue 100 migrants found in vessel off southern mainland
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have rescued 100 migrants found on a smuggling vessel in distress off the country’s southern mainland. The coast guard says the migrants were taken off their vessel by a tugboat that had been ordered to the area and safely carried them to the southeastern village of Monemvasia on Monday. No injuries have been reported. The smuggling vessel was located off Cape Maleas, at the southeastern tip of the Peloponnese region, the coast guard says.