Kentucky House supports special election to fill any Senate vacancy in Mitch McConnell’s home state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Republican-dominated Kentucky House has voted to remove any role for the state’s Democratic governor in deciding who would occupy a U.S. Senate seat if a vacancy occurred in the home state of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. The legislation calls for a special election to fill any Senate vacancy from the Bluegrass State. The measure won overwhelming passage to advance to the Senate, where the GOP also holds a supermajority. Republican House Majority Floor Leader Steven Rudy says his bill has nothing to do with McConnell, but instead reflects his long-running policy stance on how an empty Senate seat should be filled.

