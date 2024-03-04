Malaysia’s prime minister resists US pressure and says Malaysians don’t have a problem with China

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Malaysia’s prime minister has spoken up in defense of his administration’s ties with China and complained over alleged pressure by the United States and its allies on regional nations to take sides in the West’s strategic rivalries with Beijing. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks came during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in the Australian city of Melbourne, where Anwar is one of nine Asian leaders attending the gathering. Anwar said on Monday that China is the “leading investor into Malaysia,” and insisted that Malaysians “do not have a problem with China.” He spoke at a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, a staunch U.S. ally. The two announced several new bilateral agreements.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.