Panel investigating Maine’s deadliest mass shooting to hear testimony from more victims

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — An independent commission investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine’s history is about to hear from more family members of the victims of the tragedy. The commission was established by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and is reviewing the facts surrounding the Oct. 25 shootings that killed 18 people in a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston. The panel is also reviewing the police response to the shootings. Victims who spoke at a previous hearing held by the panel last month said authorities had a chance to remove guns from shooter Robert Card before the rampage and did not. More victims will speak Monday.

