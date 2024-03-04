Police in Belgium arrest 4 people suspected of planning attack against Brussels concert hall

BRUSSELS (AP) — The federal prosecutor’s office in Belgium says police have arrested four people suspected of plotting an attack against a concert hall in Brussels. The office says the adult arrested has been charged with “participation in the activities of a terrorist group” with the aim of committing an attack. Three underage individuals also were arrested. Belgium has been rocked by extremist attacks in recent years. The latest took place in October when two Swedish soccer fans were killed in Brussels.

