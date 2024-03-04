The search for a young girl missing in South Africa ramps up as emotions run high

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The South African navy has been brought in to help with a search for a 6-year-old girl who has been missing for three weeks in a case that has captured national attention. Joslin Smith went missing on Feb. 19 in the Saldanha Bay area on South Africa’s west coast, sparking a search by police, firefighters and specialized K-9 dog units. They have scoured sand dunes and scrub land near the informal settlement of shacks and small houses where Joslin lived. Community members have also been involved: some of them claimed to have found a knife and a girl’s clothing stained with blood, which they handed over to police.

