A German military officer used an unsecured line for a conference call. Russia hacked and leaked it

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister says a military officer used an unsecured phone line at a Singapore hotel to join a conference call that was hacked by Russians and leaked to the public. Boris Pistorius said Tuesday that the officer had participated in the Singapore Air Show and dialed into the WebEx call using either his mobile phone or the hotel’s Wi-Fi but not a secured line as is considered mandatory for such calls. The leaked audio tape features four German air force officers discussing hypothetically how Taurus long-range cruise missiles could be used by Kyiv against invading Russian forces. The incident has further increased tensions between the two countries.

