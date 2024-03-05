Skip to Content
Edward Bond, a playwright who shocked the stage world with ‘Saved,’ dies at 89

Published 9:06 AM

By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British playwright Edward Bond has died at the age of 89. Bond’s literary agency said Tuesday that he died on Sunday. No cause of death was given. Bond shocked the British theater world with his explosive 1965 drama “Saved.” The Royal Court Theatre was prosecuted for staging the play. It was a scandal that led to the abolition of theater censorship in Britain. “Saved” is now regarded as a modern classic and has been produced around the world. Bond’s other plays included “The Sea,” “Lear,” “Bingo” and ”Restoration.” Bond also worked on movie screenplays including “Blow Up,” “Laughter in the Dark” and “Walkabout.”

