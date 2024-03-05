Ex-Air Force employee pleads not guilty to sharing classified info on foreign dating site

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Air Force employee and retired Army lieutenant colonel has pleaded not guilty to charges that he shared classified information about Russia’s war with Ukraine on a foreign dating site. David Slater was in court in Omaha Tuesday and briefly answered the judge’s questions. The indictment says that Slater shared classified information between February and April of 2022 while he was attending briefings about the war at the U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base. The public defender who represented Slater at the hearing Tuesday didn’t comment on the case, and the judge ordered Slater to hire his own attorney.

