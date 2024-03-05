Nikki Haley campaign pushed to brink after Super Tuesday trouncing

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican Nikki Haley suffered a string of significant losses on Tuesday that prompted allies to believe that the end of her 2024 presidential campaign may be near. She did not make any public statements as officials counted ballots across 15 states late into the night. Privately, Haley’s team expected Republican rival Donald Trump to win almost every one of the so-called “Super Tuesday” contests despite their best efforts to stop him. Haley has logged her only victory in Vermont. She spent the night huddled with staff watching returns near her South Carolina home. Despite the party atmosphere, Haley was expected to suspend her campaign as soon as Monday morning.

