A painting by Denmark’s artistic Queen Margrethe exceeds expectations at auction

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A painting by Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, who stunned the public by abdicating earlier this year, has been sold at auction in Copenhagen for $23,300 — exceeding the estimated price. The artistic works of the 83-year queen have been exhibited at museums in Denmark and abroad. The 1998 acrylic painting, which had been in a private collection, was sold late Tuesday at Denmark’s main auction house. On Jan 14. Margrethe became the first Danish monarch to relinquish the throne voluntarily in nearly 900 years. Her son succeeded her as King Frederik X after she formally had signed her abdication.

