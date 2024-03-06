Skip to Content
A Polish soldier injured during a training exercise has died, raising the death toll to 2

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish military authorities say that a soldier seriously injured during a training exercise has died. The death raises the death toll to two. A military tracked vehicle ran over two soldiers. One was killed and the other was injured during the drill at a test range in Drawsko Pomorskie in northwestern Poland on Tuesday. The 1st Warsaw Armored Brigade said the injured soldier died at a hospital in the city of Szczecin on Wednesday.

