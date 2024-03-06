China coast guard flexes its might against the Philippines in disputed waters as journalists watch
BY JOEAL CALUPITAN AND AARON FAVILA
Associated Press
ABOARD BRP SINDANGAN (AP) — It was a heart-pounding moment far out in the disputed South China Sea: One of at least five Chinese coast guard ships aggressively approached and sideswiped a Philippine patrol ship, creating a loud, jarring noise that sent its Filipino crew scrambling to lower rubber fenders to cushion the boat’s hull. Two other Chinese coast guard ships used water cannons against a supply boat carrying a Filipino admiral. Tuesday’s hostilities off the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal were witnessed by two Associated Press journalists and others who were invited to join the Philippine coast guard mission. It was the latest showdown in one of the world’s most hotly disputed waters that some fear could put the U.S. and China on a collision course.