Haiti’s prime minister is locked out of his country and faces pressure to resign
By DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry is struggling to stay in power as he tries to return home, where gang attacks have shuttered his country’s main international airport and freed more than 4,000 inmates in recent days. Henry remained in Puerto Rico as of midday Wednesday. He landed in the U.S. territory on Tuesday after he was barred from landing in neighboring Dominican Republic, where officials closed the airspace to flights to and from Haiti. Locked out of his country for now, Henry appears to face an impasse as a growing number of officials call for his resignation or nudge him toward it.