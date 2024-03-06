House tees up vote to keep money flowing to several key federal agencies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to vote to keep money flowing to scores of federal agencies before a midnight Friday shutdown deadline. The first package of six bills expected to be voted on Wednesday has a price tag of about $460 billion. Lawmakers are still negotiating a second package of six bills, including defense. A significant number of House Republicans oppose the measure, forcing House Speaker Mike Johnson to use an expedited process to bring the bill up for a vote. Johnson says the bill gives Republicans some wins on spending and that Republicans “have to be realistic” about what they can achieve.

