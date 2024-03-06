Las Vegas’ Bellagio pauses fountain show when rare bird visits

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A visit from a rare, fine-feathered tourist has interrupted one of Las Vegas’ prominent shows. The Bellagio said in a social media post Tuesday that it paused its fountains as it worked with state wildlife officials to rescue a yellow-billed loon who “found comfort on Las Vegas’ own Lake Bellagio.” The National Park Service says the international species of concern is considered “one of the 10 rarest birds that regularly breed on the mainland U.S.” The Associated Press sent an email Wednesday seeking updated information from an MGM Resorts International spokesperson, including when the shows might resume.

