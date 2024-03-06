Missouri governor offers ‘deepest sympathy’ after reducing former Chiefs assistant’s DWI sentence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has offered his “deepest sympathy” to the family of a 5-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a drunken driving crash, after facing criticism for releasing from prison the driver who caused the crash, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid. But in a statement Tuesday to The Kansas City Star, Parson stopped short of apologizing for his decision last week to commute the remainder of Reid’s three-year prison sentence to house arrest. Parson’s office says no one asked the governor to commute the sentence. Parson is a fan of the Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl in February for the second consecutive year.

