Navalny’s widow calls for Russia election day gatherings on March 17 to show dismay with Putin

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s widow has called on his supporters to join a protest of this month’s presidential election that Navalny devised shortly before his still-unexplained death. Navalny died in an Arctic prison three weeks ago. Yulia Navalnaya asked in a video message released Wednesday for Russians opposed to President Vladimir Putin to get in line at voting stations on March 17. That’s the last and main day of voting. Putin is certain to win a fifth term in office that could potentially extend his rule to 2030. The election includes only token opponents.

By The Associated Press

