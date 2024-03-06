New attacks by IS-linked group in Mozambique leave over 70 children missing. Thousands have fled

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Aid agencies and local authorities say a surge of new attacks by an Islamic State-affiliated group in northern Mozambique has left more than 70 children missing and caused 100,000 people to flee their homes. There are fears the children may have drowned in a river or been kidnapped by militants. The attacks in Cabo Delgado province may mark a new stage in a crisis that aid agencies say forced more than a million people to flee their homes during nearly seven years of violence. Thousands were killed, and some were beheaded.

By TOM GOULD and GERALD IMRAY Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.