North Carolina’s Mark Harris gets a second chance to go to Congress after absentee ballot scandal

The Rev. Mark Harris has won the Republican nomination for a U.S. House seat in North Carolina, giving the pastor a second chance to go to Washington after a 2018 absentee ballot scandal. Harris just barely crossed the 30% threshold to avoid a possible runoff in the six-candidate race in the state’s 8th District, narrowly defeating political newcomer and Union County farmer Allan Baucom. Harris received the most votes in his 2018 election, but agreed with state officials to hold a new race after his political operative collected blank and partially filled absentee ballots and turned them in as votes for him. Harris was not accused of any wrongdoing.

