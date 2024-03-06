Norway and the Sami people end a dispute over Europe’s largest onshore wind farm

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway has reached an agreement with the Sami people, ending a nearly three-year dispute over Europe’s largest onshore wind farm and the Indigenous right to raise reindeer. Under the agreement, the partially state-owned farm’s 151 turbines stay in operation. The agreement includes compensation for the Sami, including a share of energy produced, a new area for winter grazing and a grant for strengthening Sami culture. Norway’s prime minister says “the state must learn from this case and ensure that violations do not happen again. It’s about better dialogue.”

