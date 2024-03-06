Skip to Content
AP-National

Norway and the Sami people end a dispute over Europe’s largest onshore wind farm

By
New
Published 8:06 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway has reached an agreement with the Sami people, ending a nearly three-year dispute over Europe’s largest onshore wind farm and the Indigenous right to raise reindeer. Under the agreement, the partially state-owned farm’s 151 turbines stay in operation. The agreement includes compensation for the Sami, including a share of energy produced, a new area for winter grazing and a grant for strengthening Sami culture. Norway’s prime minister says “the state must learn from this case and ensure that violations do not happen again. It’s about better dialogue.”

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content