Protesting students use pickup truck to batter down doors at National Palace in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Protesters have commandeered a pickup truck and used it to ram down the wooden doors of Mexico City’s National Palace. They battered down the doors and entered the palace, where the president lives and hold his daily press briefings, before they were driven off by security agents. The demonstration Wednesday was called to protests the abduction and murder of 43 students a decade ago. For years, the victims’ families and students at government rural teachers’ colleges have protested the 2014 disappearances. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called the protest a provocation, and claimed the demonstrators had sledgehammers and blowtorches.

