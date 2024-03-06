South Africa urges top UN court to impose more emergency orders on Israel to end starvation in Gaza

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Citing “widespread starvation” in Gaza, South Africa is urging the United Nations’ top court to order Israel to allow humanitarian aid into the war-torn region. The request is part of an ongoing case alleging that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza breaches the Genocide Convention. Israel strongly denies breaching the convention. South Africa filed the genocide case late last year at the International Court of Justice. It said Wednesday it was compelled to seek more preliminary orders because of “changes in the situation in Gaza — particularly the situation of widespread starvation” caused by Israel. It also accused Israel of violating the court’s Jan. 27 provisional measures ordering Israel to do all it could to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide.

