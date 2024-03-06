South Korea’s president vows not to tolerate walkouts by junior doctors

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president vows that he won’t tolerate the prolonged walkouts by junior doctors, calling them “an illegal collective action” that threatens public health. President Yoon Suk Yeol’s tough statement made during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday comes as his government is taking steps to suspend the licenses of thousands of striking medical interns and residents. They are on strike to protest a government push to admit thousands more new students to medical schools in the coming years. The government has repeatedly urged the striking doctors to return to work or face license suspensions and prosecution.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.