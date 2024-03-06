Sudan’s conflict risks creating the world’s largest hunger crisis, the top UN food official warns

CAIRO (AP) — The top U.N. food official has warned that the ruinous conflict raging for about a year between rival generals in Sudan risks creating the world’s largest hunger crisis. Cindy McCain, head of the World Food Program, said on Wednesday that the fighting in Sudan has shattered the lives of millions. The conflict has uprooted more than 10 million people, either to safer areas inside Sudan or to neighboring countries. The U.N. food agency says some 18 million people across Sudan face acute hunger, with the most desperate trapped behind the front lines.

