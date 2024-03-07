2 American men are back in Italian court after convictions in officer slaying were thrown out
ROME (AP) — Two American men face a new trial Friday in the slaying of an Italian plainclothes police officer during a botched sting operation after Italy’s highest court threw out their convictions. Italy’s highest Cassation Court ordered a new trial last year saying that it had not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendants, with limited Italian language skills, had understood that they were dealing with Italian police officers when they went to meet an alleged drug dealer.