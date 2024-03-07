Democrat Min to face Republican Baugh in California’s competitive 47th Congressional District

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state Sen. Dave Min and Republican Scott Baugh will face off this November in California’s competitive 47th Congressional District. The Orange County seat may be key to determining which party controls the House. It’s currently held by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter. She decided not to seek re-election and instead ran an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate. Baugh is a former state lawmaker who sailed through the primary with little Republican opposition. Min faced intense competition from fellow Democrat Joanna Weiss in what became one of the state’s nastiest primaries.

