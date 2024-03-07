Iowa poised to end gender parity rule for governing bodies as diversity policies targeted nationwide

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has been the only state in the U.S. to explicitly mandate that state, county and local decision-making bodies are balanced by gender. That will end when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill that aligns with a broader abrogation of gender- and race-conscious policies across the country. Across the U.S., Republican-led Legislatures are looking to counteract protections for historically marginalized groups, which conservative lawmakers consider discriminatory themselves. Civil rights advocates worry the trend will lead to fewer opportunities and more hurdles for diverse voices in U.S. institutions.

