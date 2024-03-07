Major French union threatens strikes during Olympics. Hospital workers could walk off the job

A major French union is warning of possible strikes in the public sector, including at hospitals, during the Paris Olympics. The general secretary of the CGT tells France Info media that the union will give notice of a possible strike in public services during the Games, which are held in July-August. The social situation in France remains tense amid protests from teachers, police officers and farmers in recent weeks after huge demonstrations against the rise in retirement age last year.

