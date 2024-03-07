Steve Lawrence, singer, entertainer and half of popular stage duo Steve & Eydie, dies at 88

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Lawrence, a singer and top stage act who as a solo performer and in tandem with his wife Eydie Gorme kept Tin Pan Alley alive during the rock era, died Thursday. He was 88. Lawrence, whose hits included “Go Away Little Girl,” died from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease, a spokesperson for the family says. By the 1970s, Lawrence and his wife were a top draw in Las Vegas casinos and nightclubs across the country. They also appeared regularly on television, making specials and guesting on various shows. Lawrence had his first hit in 1962 with the achingly romantic ballad “Go Away Little Girl.” He made appearances in TV shows such as “Diagnosis Murder” and “The Nanny.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.