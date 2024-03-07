Ukrainian president says dismissed commander to become new UK ambassador

Ukraine’s president on Thursday announced that he has approved his former top general, whom he dismissed last month, to become the country’s new ambassador to the United Kingdom, a key supporter of Ukraine in its war with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last month replaced Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who had been commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military. The move was part of a shake-up aimed at reigniting momentum in the deadlocked war. “Our alliance with Britain should only strengthen,” Zelenskyy said. Britain said Thursday it would provide 10,000 drones to Ukraine.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.