Woman and daughter, 11, fatally shot in SUV in Massachusetts; police arrest man, search for another

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A mother and her 11-year-old daughter have been fatally shot while sitting in a parked SUV in a Massachusetts neighborhood. Police in Worcester arrested one man and are searching for another. Chastity Nunez and her daughter, Zella Nunez, were shot shortly after 3 p.m. Monday. They were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports police said in court documents that surveillance video shows they “parked in their vehicle and that two people walk up to the vehicle and start shooting.” Video also showed a car consistent with a witness description circling the area before the shooting and leaving afterward. The vehicle was later found in Hartford, Connecticut.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.