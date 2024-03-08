Alabama clinic resumes IVF treatments under new law shielding providers from liability

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — At least one fertility clinic in Alabama has resumed in vitro fertilization treatments. News outlets report that Alabama Fertility Specialists performed several embryo transfers Thursday. Alabama Fertility was among three clinics that paused their services after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled last month that three couples whose frozen embryos were destroyed in an accident at a storage facility could pursue wrongful death lawsuits for their “extrauterine children.” The ruling prompted state lawmakers to fast-track legislation shielding doctors from potential legal liability for the destruction of embryos. Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure late Wednesday.

