AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the March 12 presidential contests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Super Tuesday put former President Donald Trump within reach of clinching his third consecutive Republican presidential nomination. But it may be Republican voters in Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington who put him over the top. Trump will need to win the lion’s share of the 161 delegates at stake in contests on Tuesday in order to become the presumptive nominee. President Joe Biden also won hundreds of delegates on Super Tuesday and could officially clinch the nomination Tuesday. The Associated Press originally reported that he could clinch a week later on March 19, but has since allocated delegates from Delaware and Florida to Biden because those states have canceled their Democratic presidential primaries, with all their delegates going to the sitting president.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.