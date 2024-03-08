AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Washington state’s presidential primaries
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Washington state might put former President Donald Trump over the top in his bid for the Republican presidential nomination. Trump won hundreds of delegates on Super Tuesday, putting him within reach of becoming his party’s presumptive nominee. But to do so, Trump will need to win most of the delegates at stake in Washington, Georgia, Hawaii and Mississippi on Tuesday. President Joe Biden is also on the ballot in Washington. But the earliest Biden can clinch the Democratic nomination is March 19.