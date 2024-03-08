Skip to Content
California school district changes gender-identity policy after being sued by state

By
Published 1:37 PM

By SOPHIE AUSTIN
Associated Press/Report for America

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A school district in Southern California has approved changes to a policy that required school staff to notify parents if their child asks to change pronouns at school. The updated policy passed by the Chino Valley Unified School District board removes mentions of student gender identification changes. It requires school staff to notify parents if their child asks to make any changes to their official or unofficial records. The vote comes amid a legal battle with the state in which California Attorney General Rob Bonta argues the original policy is discriminatory. Advocates say it is a legal loophole and the policy still violates students’ rights.

