Maker of much-debated ALS drug says it may stop selling it after study showed it didn’t work
By MATTHEW PERRONE
AP Health Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — The maker of a much-debated drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease said it failed to help patients with the fatal disease. The results from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced Friday raise the likelihood that the drug will be pulled from the U.S. market. But company executives stopped short of committing to that step in a statement. U.S. regulators approved Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ Relyvrio in 2022, following a years-long advocacy campaign by patients and their families. The approval came despite concerns about the drug’s effectiveness raised by outside advisers and government scientists. At the time, company executives pledged to withdraw the drug if the follow-up study showed it didn’t work.