Memphis judge postpones state trial in Tyre Nichols death until end of federal trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has indefinitely postponed the state court trial of four former Memphis officers charged with second-degree murder in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols until after the conclusion of a federal court trial on civil rights violations. Criminal Court Judge James Jones Jr. made the ruling Friday after defense attorneys filed a motion asking him to remove the state trial from the calendar to avoid “parallel prosecutions.” The move comes after the trial for the officers on federal charges in Nichols’ beating death was postponed from May 6 to Sept. 9. The officers have pleaded not guilty to all charges in the January 2023 beating death of Nichols after a traffic stop.

